Housing

How tariff turmoil is affecting housing and construction in Mass.

President Donald Trump's pause on most of the sweeping tariffs he announced sent the stock market soaring after days of losses, but Massachusetts' construction and real estate sectors are feeling the effects of the turbulenc

By Darren Botelho

NBC Universal, Inc.

The stock market surged and the S&P 500 posted the biggest gain since 2008 after President Donald Trump announced a pause on most of his announced tariffs.

The pause comes after a tumultuous week on Wall Street after Trump proclaimed April 2 "Liberation Day" and announced sweeping tariffs on goods imported from other countries.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The construction and real estate sectors in Massachusetts are feeling the effects of the turbulence.

"Speaking to just a lender yesterday, 80% of his business has put a pause on buying real estate right now, because their down payments are not liquid," said Kristin Hilberg of Keller Williams Realty Boston Northwest. "They're in the stock market, they were counting on dividends or counting on 401ks."

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
President Donald Trump on Wednesday discussed his reason for putting a 90-day pause on tariffs for countries that did not retaliate against the U.S.

General contractors told us they stocked up ahead of the reciprocal tariffs, which will be imposed at 10% for other countries — and at 125% for China.

"What it really affects us is trying to sign up new work," said John Anderson with Plumb House Inc. "Investors are very uncertain right now, and they're unwilling to actually sign contracts to move projects forward, because they don't know what its going to cost them."

Right now, it's a watch-and-wait situation for both builders and homebuyers.

"Tariff, chaos, affecting the stock market, until we see how that levels off — if people are going to panic buy, then pull back — and then hopefully we're going to get back to some sort of a normalcy," Williams said.

More on tariffs

Economy 13 hours ago

Healey: ‘Chaos and uncertainty' remain despite Trump tariff reversal

Trump Administration 2 hours ago

Experts, critics raise questions after Trump says ‘this is a great time to buy' before pausing tariffs

Trump Administration 16 hours ago

Live updates: Trump backs off major tariff plan after days of economic turmoil

This article tagged under:

HousingMassachusettsDonald Trump
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us