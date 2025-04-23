Donald Trump

Hundreds of college presidents call out Trump for ‘unprecedented government overreach'

The leaders of more than 200 U.S. colleges and universities have signed onto a letter under the heading, "A Call for Constructive Engagement"

The presidents of over 200 U.S. colleges and universities are calling on the Trump administration to stop "unprecedented government overreach and political interference now endangering American higher education."

A statement issued Tuesday by the American Association of Colleges and Universities and signed by university presidents, titled "A Call for Constructive Engagement," came a day after Harvard said it was suing the Trump administration to halt a federal freeze on billions of dollars in research funding.

The administration argues its campaign against Harvard, Columbia and other schools is a fight against antisemitism.

In their statement, university presidents said they were speaking with one voice to "reject the coercive use of public research funding" by the government.

Those signing the statement included presidents of private and public universities, community colleges and Christian campuses.

