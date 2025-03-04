Boston

Hundreds protest Trump administration on Boston Common ahead of president's speech

Protesters voiced their opposition to Elon Musk's DOGE and President Donald Trump's policies on Ukraine, immigration, LGBTQ+ rights and other issues

By Jericho Tran

NBC Universal, Inc.

Hundreds of people were on Boston Common Tuesday protesting President Donald Trump's policies ahead of his joint address to Congress.

About 1,000 protesters gathered, with signs opposing Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, as well as the administration's positions on Ukraine, immigration and LGBTQ+ rights.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The protest was organized by 50501 Massachusetts.

"The main mission of 50501 is that we want to see the Constitution of the United States upheld," said Rebecca Winter from the organization.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Trump will make his address at 9 p.m. You can watch NBC News' live coverage and follow along for updates here.

More on the Trump administration

Trump Administration 19 hours ago

US tariffs take effect as Mexico, Canada and China retaliate with their own

Business 7 hours ago

Here's how Mass. retail giants fared in the market's tariff tumble

Trump Administration 5 hours ago

Why some Democratic lawmakers will boycott Trump's address to Congress

This article tagged under:

BostonMassachusettsDonald TrumpBoston Common
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us