Hundreds protest Trump administration on Boston Common ahead of president's speech

Hundreds of people were on Boston Common Tuesday protesting President Donald Trump's policies ahead of his joint address to Congress.

About 1,000 protesters gathered, with signs opposing Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, as well as the administration's positions on Ukraine, immigration and LGBTQ+ rights.

The protest was organized by 50501 Massachusetts.

"The main mission of 50501 is that we want to see the Constitution of the United States upheld," said Rebecca Winter from the organization.

Trump will make his address at 9 p.m. You can watch NBC News' live coverage and follow along for updates here.