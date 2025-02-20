Incoming immigration judge fired by Trump admin.: ‘It makes no logical sense'

The U.S. Department of Justice has reportedly fired more than two dozen employees, most of whom worked in immigration courts.

An immigration judge appointed to Massachusetts, who was fired on Friday, and the union that represents immigration judges across the country are speaking out about the terminations, which come as President Donald Trump moves quickly to trim the federal workforce.

Kerry Doyle and an entire incoming class of judges were let go last week in what she feels is a badly timed, political move.

It's happening while the Trump administration is trying to ramp up ICE arrests, which experts say will dump more cases on an already burdened immigration court system.

"It's very sad, and I think it really shook everybody," said Doyle, who was appointed to the Chelmsford immigration court in December under former President Joe Biden.

Decades dedicated to public service ended abruptly Friday when Doyle received a letter from her boss saying she was fired just days before she was set to be sworn in, and a week before she was going to hear her first cases.

"I wasn't shocked, because of all the changes that have been happening," she said. “But I didn't really think it would last only two months."

Doyle went through a 14-month hiring process before she was appointed. She added that the court in Chelmsford is one of the busiest immigration courts in the country, handling cases out of Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire.

"It makes no logical sense," she said.

Doyle's union, the International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers, represents the nation's 700 judges. It has tracked the firing of 15 judges and 13 managers in the last month, equating to an average of 10,000 fewer cases to be heard over the next year if they are not replaced.

The cuts come as immigration courts deal with a growing backlog of more than 3.5 million cases nationally, according to the Executive Office for Immigration Review, which oversees the immigration courts.

Most immigration cases in New England are handled by two courts in Massachusetts: one in Boston and the Chelmsford location. They currently have more than 156,000 pending cases, according to data trackers at Syracuse University's TRAC Immigration.

It's a backlog that could take a decade to clear if the government fails to hire at least 700 more judges, according to a 2023 Congressional Research Service report.

"Morale is relatively low," said retired Boston immigration judge William Joyce about the judges he's in contact with.

With fears rising among immigrant communities in Massachusetts, many families are taking preemptive action in case they get separated from their loved ones.

Joyce said immigration judges are caught in a crosswind, trying to make sure immigrants have their day in court while also moving the case forward quickly.

"If they don't move the case — I think it happened in Trump's first term — they'll be under some pressure themselves to keep their job," he said.

Joyce said the case backlog is likely to worsen with the administration's push to arrest more undocumented immigrants.

"Look up the definition of 'hypocrisy,' it's 'when someone says one thing but does another.' The firing of immigration judges when we need more judges to enforce our immigration laws by this administration is a perfect example of hypocrisy," Matt Biggs, president of the International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers, said in a statement. "This outrageous move to fire immigration judges will only make the backlog of cases worse. This is the opposite of the administration's stated goals. President Trump said he wanted to hire more immigration judges … Each judge would have heard 500 to 700 cases this year. Some of the mid-level managers also hear cases, that’s 10,000 cases that now won’t be heard this year."

Doyle was appointed to hear other people's cases, but finds herself now trying to make a case for herself and her peers.

"You're doing a really hard job, and you're having to work very hard," she said. "It's really been unnerving for everybody and makes it much harder for them to do the hard work that they are asked to do."

The incoming class was made up of diverse backgrounds and experiences, not of any political allegiance, she added.

Doyle is concerned the administration may go after the judges on probation, which largely make up the new Chelmsford court, which opened in April 2024.

It's still unclear the official motive behind the firings. The Executive Office for Immigration Review declined to comment on what it called "personnel matters."