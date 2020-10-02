Joe Biden

Joe Biden Awaiting Results of Coronavirus Test

Biden was on the debate stage with Trump for more than 90 minutes earlier in the week

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has been tested for the coronavirus in the wake of President Donald Trump’s infection and is awaiting results.

That’s according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share internal discussions.

Biden was on the debate stage with Trump for more than 90 minutes earlier in the week.

Politics

Elections 2020 16 mins ago

Trump's Diagnosis Rocks Final Stage of Presidential Campaign

President Trump 18 mins ago

Where President Trump Traveled This Week

It’s unclear if Biden will appear at his scheduled campaign events later in the day. The Democrat’s campaign is expected to announce the results of Biden’s test and his travel plans later Friday.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Joe BidenDonald Trumpcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus testing
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us