Kamala Harris hits campaign trail with wide support among Democrats

Vice President Kamala Harris riled up supporters in Wisconsin Tuesday as she laid out her newly-minted, top-of-the-ticket priorities.

She has had to hit the ground running, with President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the race and endorsement of Harris coming less than four months away from the general election.

"Affordable health care, affordable child care and paid family leave. We believe in a future where every senior can retire with dignity," Harris said at Tuesday's rally.

Her initial strategy spotlights her work as a prosecutor and compares that to the legal woes of former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee.



The day after President Joe Biden announced he was stepping out of the race, enough delegates have voiced support for Vice President Kamala Harris to make her the nominee at the Democratic National Convention.

Analysts believe that approach will be effective with Democratic voters.

"The Democrats stopping the infighting, stopping the internal questioning about a nominee and focusing on President Trump. That's a real opportunity for the party," said political analyst Glen Johnson.

Democrats have fallen in line quickly, with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries both backing the vice president on Tuesday.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, a campaign surrogate for Biden, has also voiced support for Harris.

"It was an energizing weekend, a weekend of reflection and gratitude for President Biden, also this is a new phase as we look ahead," said Healey.

The Trump campaign characterized the enthusiasm as a "Harris Honeymoon" and said it anticipates a jump in polling for the vice president. Johnson says it's a moment Democrats need to seize upon.

"People are pretty solidified on who they support, but the Democrats were suffering from an energy gap," said Johnson.

No challengers have emerged at this point, and a majority of delegates to the Democratic National Convention has endorsed Harris. A virtual roll call of delegates planned for early August will determine the party's nominee.