Kim Janey Gets Endorsement From Boston's Arroyo Family in Mayoral Race

A big endorsement in the Boston mayoral race came Thursday for Mayor Kim Janey from members of a politically-connected Latino family.

"I know that Kim is somebody who shares my values, and has also implemented those values in the work that she's doing that as mayor," said Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Arroyo's father is Suffolk County Register of Probate Felix D. Arroyo, the city's first Latino city councilor.

"Kim Janey has experience, over 20 years of advocating for the Latino community and the Black community," the elder Arroyo said.

It's an endorsement that could prove to be significant for Janey within the Latino community.

"Number one, does the endorsement carry clout? And number two, is the endorsement in a subset of voters that has a high undecided [rate]," said Suffolk University pollster David Paleologos. "In this case, the answer is yes, to both."

Paleologos says with polls showing one of every three Hispanic voters is undecided, the Arroyos, with a proven track record of grass-roots campaigning, could help sway votes.

But not everyone agrees.

"For me, it's not just about identity politics," said Patricia Montes.

Montes is the executive director of Centro Presente, a Latino organization fighting for immigrant rights. She says she is still undecided.

"The fact that the Arroyos are supporting the mayor doesn't mean that the entire Latino community is supporting her," she said. "The Latino community is very diverse."

"That's true.," Paleologos explained. "But the question is, will a disproportionate amount of Arroyo Hispanic supporters come out and vote in September? All indications are yes, at this point."

Ricardo Arroyo says his family is determined to make a difference for Janey.

"Not all endorsements mean something. I want to make sure that ours does," he said.

Janey will officially accept the Arroyos' endorsement at an event in Hyde Park on Saturday.