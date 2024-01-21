Latest poll shows Trump leading Haley by 19% in NH

Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump increased his lead over Nikki Haley to 19% with two days remaining until the state's primary, according to the latest Suffolk University/NBC10 Boston/Boston Globe tracking poll.

The survey results, released Sunday morning, have Trump at 55%, two percentage points higher than on Saturday. Haley remained at 36%. Ron DeSantis, a distant third, went down one percentage point to 6%. Less than 1% chose someone else, 2% were undecided and less than 1% refused to answer. The survey of 500 likely Republican primary voters was conducted from Jan. 19-20. The margin of error is 4.4%.

New tracking polls will be released every day leading up to the Jan. 23 primary. Check NBC10Boston.com each day at 5 a.m. to see the latest results.

Read the latest poll results below:

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

When asked for their second choice, 32% of those surveyed chose DeSantis, followed by Haley at 10% and Trump at 8%. Another 21% would choose someone else, 16% were undecided and 13% refused to answer the question.

Sunday's poll continued to illustrate that most of the New Hampshire voters who participated have already made up their minds about who they're voting for on Tuesday. Over 87% of those surveyed said they are either "not at all likely" or "not very likely" to change their minds.

When Haley voters were asked if their vote was more a vote for Haley or against Trump, 52% said it was a vote for Haley and 39% said it was a vote against Trump. These results have changed in recent days -- the split was fairly even Saturday, with 46% saying it was a vote against Trump and 47% saying it was a vote for Haley; a day earlier, 54% said their vote was against Trump while 42% said it was for Haley.

When the reverse was asked, 93% of Trump voters said their vote was a vote for Trump — an increase from 90% a day earlier — versus 5% who said it was really more of a vote against Haley.

Trump, Haley and DeSantis all have events planned in New Hampshire in the days leading up to the primary. Both Trump and Haley were in the state on Friday. Check our regularly updated New Hampshire Primary 2024 candidate tracker for the latest details.