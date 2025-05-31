Abortion

Lawmakers consider further protections for abortion rights in Mass.

The Massachusetts Senate Committee on Steering and Policy Committee met Wednesday to discuss how to safeguard reproductive rights against possible action from the federal government

By Matt Prichard

Massachusetts lawmakers are considering legislation to combat possible White House actions, including additional protections for reproductive health care.

"What can we do to try to be as preventative as possible?" Senate President Karen Spilka asked earlier this month.

"We in Massachusetts must contemplate where we stand," said Sen. Cindy Friedman said on the floor Wednesday, when the Senate Committee on Steering and Policy Committee met.

The committee discussed the commonwealth's current abortion protections, outlining potential updates, including anonymity for providers and safeguards surrounding electronic medical records.

There are many questions nationwide about the Trump administration's impact on reproductive care for women.

"Proposing some really critical updates to that 2022 Shield Law to make sure that we're continuing to be a beacon for access to protected care," said Claire Teylouni with Reproductive Equity Now. "We've seen threats from the Trump administration already."

But some on the other side of this issue are quick to shrug off that framing.

"President Trump has made it very clear that all of the reproductive rights and the issue of choice is up to the states," said MassGOP Committeewoman Janet Fogarty.

"This is a boogeyman," said Republican strategist Wendy Wakeman. "Trump is the monster under the bed."

Both Republicans argued that Beacon Hill should focus its energy on more pressing matters.

"What I'd love to see the Senate do is commit to putting out a budget in time for the fiscal year," said Wakeman. "They never manage to do it. This is a body that is just renowned for not doing their own work."

Even with those rebukes, legislators are pressing ahead.

"In order to ensure our legally protected health care is just that: protected," said Friedman.

Discussion over the issue continues next week when the Health Care Financing Committee meets at 11 a.m. Monday.

This article tagged under:

AbortionMassachusettsDonald TrumpTrump Administration
