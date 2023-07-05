Longtime Boston City Councilor Michael Flaherty won't seek reelection

Boston City Councilor Michael Flaherty said Wednesday that he will not seek reelection this November.

Flaherty says he will finish out his current term, his 10th on the body.

"while this decision will come as a surprise to many, I reached it after much deliberation and self-reflection over the past few months, and in close consultation with my wife and family," Flaherty wrote in a statement.

It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve the city that I love. Thank you to all my supporters along the way. Please see my release below on future plans. pic.twitter.com/csWFxPODds — Michael Flaherty (@mfflaherty) July 5, 2023

Flaherty has served the council in an at-large capacity since 2014. Before that, he had a stint as a city councilor between 2000 and 2009, spending five years as council president. In 2009, he ran for the city's top office, losing a challenge to longtime Mayor Tom Menino.

In his statement, the outgoing councilor thanked his friends, supporters and colleagues.

"While I have no present plans to run for another public office, I will remain committed to the causes important to me and hundreds of thousands of other Boston residents," he wrote. "While my time on the City Council may be drawing to a close, I will continue to fight in my own way, in a new way, to help keep Boston the best major city in America in which to live, work, and raise a family."