Healey joining Dem. governors' meeting with Biden at White House

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey and Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee are traveling to the White House Wednesday for a meeting between Democratic state governors and President Joe Biden.

Representatives for Healey and McKee confirmed to NBC10 Boston Wednesday they are taking part in the meeting, which comes as Biden struggles to deal with the fallout of his debate performance against former President Donald Trump last week, including concerns from some in party leadership that his age may hurt his reelection bid. Biden is trailing Trump in many polls.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills will join the meeting remotely, according to The Boston Globe.

Maine Gov Mills will join the meeting remotely from Maine, her office says #mepolitics https://t.co/XEuLR2Uj0y — James Pindell (@JamesPindell) July 3, 2024

The meeting with Democratic governors is noted on the White House's public schedule for Biden. It will take place in the Roosevelt Room, after the president holds a Medal of Honor ceremony, and will be closed to the press; the full list of participants hasn't been released.

Many of the governors spoke by phone on Monday, in a called organized by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who leads the Democratic Governors Association, to discuss how the party will move forward following Thursday's debate, two Democratic sources told NBC News. The governors had no staff on the line, nor did staff from the White House or the Biden campaign join.

Walz told The Associated Press afterward that the governors spoke to "what was obviously a poor performance" in the debate, with participants "asking questions about, what is the plan?"

Waltz said he expects Wednesday’s meeting to address "some of the same concerns."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.