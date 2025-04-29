Mass. House adds $18.4M to budget, approves safety-net hospital transfer

The Massachusetts House was in session from about 11 a.m. until 8:20 p.m. Monday, the first day of debate on the Ways and Means Committee's $61.4 billion budget for fiscal year 2026.

Coming into the week, representatives filed 1,650 amendments to the committee's spending plan, proposing to add at least another $2.5 billion to the budget. On Monday, the House worked through 447 or about 27% of those amendments in one way or another. By the time the House recessed until 11 a.m. Tuesday, representatives had padded the budget plan with just more than $18.4 million in additional spending.

The budget debate began, as required by the House rules, with consideration of amendments that would raise or lower the amount of tax revenue assumed in the budget. That portion of debate exposed more of a divide within the House GOP caucus, with Billerica Rep. Marc Lombardo unable to convince enough of his fellow Republicans to support his pushes for roll call votes on a series of tax-lowering amendment he proposed. Democrats were able instead to swat those amendments aside on voice votes.

The House Chamber was quiet for most of Monday afternoon as reps met with Ways and Means leadership to make the case for their amendments. Just before 6 p.m., the House voted 157-0 to tack on just more than $13 million of spending to the budget. The first mega-amendment consolidated 292 amendments for a single vote, clearing nearly 18% of all proposed riders in one fell swoop.

Consolidated amendment "A" included:

$500,000 for the Disabled American Veterans Department of Massachusetts Service Fund Inc. to combat veterans homelessness by "maintaining and operating veterans homes and to provide benefits counseling, and wrap around assistance to veterans and their families"

$85,000 to train service dogs for veterans as part of the NEADS Service Dogs for Veterans program

$100,000 for Community Servings to develop and implement a statewide pilot program to provide medically-tailored meals to veterans

$175,000 to Westfield State University for early college programming for nursing and health science pathways to "support labor force development with western Massachusetts hospitals and health care providers"

$200,000 for The Literacy Lab to place recent high school graduates in classrooms or community-based early childhood centers to provide evidence-based literacy intervention services to at-risk Pre-K students

$125,000 for the Montachusett Veterans Outreach Center for supportive housing programs and operations

$100,000 for the young parents program at More Than Words, Inc.

$1 million for The United States of Readers program, administered by Scholastic Book Clubs, to "bridge the literacy gap through increased book access"

$40,000 for North Attleborough to buy new uniforms for the North Attleborough High School band

$150,000 to the Weymouth Teen Center for job skills training, technology support, remedial education services, and to promote a social service program for growth and social welfare

$35,000 to the town of Oxford for classroom Chromebooks, software and security cameras in public schools

$125,000 for Mendon to obtain a "single point entry keycard security system for elementary and middle school buildings and for the Mendon-Upton Regional school district high school building"

Language to allow that funds may be expended to establish a pilot program to supplement the supply of food available to recipients of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits "using mechanisms designed to identify surplus food and distribute such surplus food to the recipients at a discount"

After pausing for a dinner break, representatives returned to the chamber at 7:30 p.m. to begin reviewing a second consolidated amendment, this one featuring more than $5 million in added spending via amendments categorized as either health & human services or aging & independence.

Consolidated amendment "B" included:

$2 million for the Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts to support continuing access to sexual and reproductive health care

$1 million for upgrades at local councils on aging, including $25,000 for kitchen renovation and upgrades at the Fairhaven senior center, $75,000 for heating and cooling renovations on the top floors of Wakefield's senior center, $50,000 for wellness nursing at Brockton's council on aging; $10,000 for grab-and-go meals for the council on aging in East Bridgewater, and $100,000 for the Whipple Senior Center in Weymouth

$100,000 to BAY-CASH to provide direct cash assistance to unaccompanied homeless youth

$250,000 for the Massachusetts Sickle Cell Association to support advocacy, family support services, awareness campaigns, and staff expansion to improve quality of life for individuals living with sickle cell disease

$250,000 to support the family medicine residency program at Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield

The second consolidated amendment also featured language to effectuate a $230 million transfer from the Commonwealth Care Trust Fund to help the Health Safety Net program.

Rep. John Lawn said the Health Safety Net program, which supports care provided to low-income, uninsured or under-insured patients by hospitals and community health centers, updated its funding assumptions in fiscal 2024 and now faces a funding shortfall of as much as $260 million in fiscal 2026.

"Without funding relief, safety net hospitals will face unsustainable reductions in financial support for care for the low-income, uninsured or under-insured patients," Lawn said.

Lawn said state finance law allows such a transfer "as necessary to provide payments to acute hospitals and community health centers for reimbursable health services." He said the Commonwealth Care Trust Fund has a current balance of more than $367 million with additional revenues expected this fiscal year.

Day two of House budget debate Tuesday could begin with a consolidated amendment encompassing the categories of housing, judiciary and public safety. Representatives huddled at 7 p.m. Monday to start hashing out which of those amendments will be folded into another consolidated amendment and which would be scuttled.

The House is scheduled to return to action at 11 a.m. Tuesday. But first, members will hold a meeting on amendments categorized as public health, mental health and disability at 10 a.m.