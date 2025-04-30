Massachusetts

Mass. House votes 151-6 to pass 2026 budget worth over $61.4B

The Massachusetts Senate Ways and Means Committee is expected to unveil its own budget proposal in May

By Colin A. Young

BOSTON – JULY 16: The Massachusetts State House in Boston, MA on July 16, 2020. (Photo by Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
Getty Images

Massachusetts representatives voted 151-6 on Wednesday afternoon to pass a fiscal year 2026 budget plans that weighs in at more than $61.4 billion following three days of debate over amendments.

The vote finished just before 5:10 p.m. The only representatives to vote against the budget were Republican Reps. Nick Boldyga of Southwick, John Gaskey of Carver, Marc Lombardo of Billerica, Alyson Sullivan-Almeida of Abington, Ken Sweezey of Duxbury, and Justin Thurber of Somerset.

Over the course of three days, representatives worked through 1,650 amendments and added roughly $81 million in additional spending. The House also added a number of policy provisions, and rejected a number of Republican-backed proposals related to housing policy, immigration enforcement, carbon emission reduction mandates, and more.

The Senate Ways and Means Committee is expected to unveil its budget proposal in May, and the Senate is planning to debate it the week before Memorial Day.

The House will return Thursday at 11 a.m. for an informal session.

Copyright State House News Service

