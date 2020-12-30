Mass. Lawmakers Expected to Elect Ron Mariano as New Speaker Wednesday

Members of the Massachusetts House of Representatives were expected to select Quincy Democrat Ron Mariano as the body's new speaker, Wednesday, a day after longtime Speaker Robert DeLeo stepped down from the role.

House Democrats were slated to caucus at 12 p.m. to formally nominate Mariano before a full formal session during which the first order of business was expected to be the election of a new speaker.

Mariano, 74, said in a statement earlier this week he was ready to step into the role.

"I will be a candidate for Speaker at this week's Democratic Caucus and I am confident that my colleagues will elect me to lead the House through the remaining days of session. We have a lot of work to do overriding budget vetoes and completing conference committee negotiations. I am focused on seeing that work continue uninterrupted," Mariano said in a statement.

DeLeo -- the longest-serving speaker in state history -- formally stepped down Tuesday after he said goodbye in an at-times emotional speech.

DeLeo was applauded as he took the House floor Tuesday afternoon ahead of his 6 p.m. resignation and thanked his legislative colleagues, the body's staff and the people who have elected him.

"It's so hard to say goodbye to this place, and to the people with whom I've worked so closely and love," he said.

The half-hour-long speech ended with him stating his belief that the body he was leaving will continue its work through the challenge of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I know that I have unyielding faith in this institution, its people, all of its members and its leadership; that this house is going to rise to the occasion and our great state, Massachusetts, is going to continue to lead this nation."

In a letter to the House chamber Monday, DeLeo wrote that he would formally step down, ending a 12-year run during which he oversaw the legalization of casino gambling and passage of landmark health care, gun control and criminal justice reform laws.

Robert DeLeo, the speaker of the Massachusetts House of Representatives, is leaving to join Northeastern University.

The announcement comes after DeLeo earlier this month told officials he planned to negotiate a job with Northeastern University -- which was first reported by NBC10 Boston's Alison King.

State Rep. Russell Homes said he would challenge Mariano earlier this month, but he has since announced he will no longer seek the post.

Holmes, a Mattapan Democrat, said he decided to end his candidacy after talking with many of his colleagues over the past two weeks, including a conversation he had with Mariano on Wednesday evening before the Christmas break.

"For whatever different reasons, folks were clearly with Ron and it made sense for me to not be a sore loser and throw mud into the process just because I could," Holmes said. "Folks heard my perspective. It was laid in front of the members and they've decided they want to move forward with Ron, and I have to respect that."

The State House News Service contributed to this report.