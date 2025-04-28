Mass. lawmakers seek to shield state from Trump administration's budget cuts

Dueling legislative sessions Monday in Massachusetts each made not-so-subtle nods towards the White House.

President Donald Trump is marking 100 days in office this week. Members of the Massachusetts Senate ripped into his administration during an informal session as members of the House of Representatives kept federal changes in mind as it considered the state's budget.

"I'll be damned if I'm going to stay silent about what is happening in this country," Senate President Karen Spilka said. "In such a short time, America is becoming unrecognizable."

"I see this administration departing from those fundamental American principles," said Sen. William Brownsberger.

"We can't just look the other way," said Sen. Sal DiDomenico, "We have to stand up and say this is wrong."

On the House side, a less overt and more routine process is playing out.

"Recent actions in Washington are likely reversing those gains," said House Ways and Means Chairman Aaron Michlewitz.

Representatives are shifting through 1,650 amendments to a $61.4 billion budget proposal focused on shielding the state from rapid-fire federal cuts.

"It's the most in at least a decade or so. You usually see around 1,500," said Doug Howgate with the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation. "I think it's indictive of the fact that maybe folks don't totally get yet how the economic world may be changing, but it also may indicate an increased level of concern."

"One of the challenges we face here is obviously the direct aid that we get from Washington and what are the impacts on that, as well as what programs that people get directly from Washington that are no longer funded or underfunded or cut," said Rep. Brad Jones, the Republican minority leader.

The series of separate steps is intended to move the needle, if only barely.

"What we can do is speak out," said Brownsberger.