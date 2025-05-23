Mass. leaders worried for veterans and seniors as Trump agenda bill clears House

Late-night debate yielded a victory for President Donald Trump as his "big, beautiful bill" passed the House of Representatives on a 215-214 vote Thursday morning.

If it passes the Senate in its current form, it will cement Trump's 2017 tax cuts and pull funds from Veterans Affairs, SNAP and Medicaid, raising the debt ceiling by nearly $4 trillion.

Massachusetts elected leaders detailing impacts that could be felt here in the commonwealth.

"These cuts are going to fall on the backs of our seniors, our kids, people with disabilities," said Gov. Maura Healey.

"They're talking about shrinking the footprint of the VA, so that might mean losing one of those hospitals," said Rep. Stephen Lynch.

But economists and analysts paint a more complex picture for the Bay State, laying out clear impacts while acknowledging some areas remain more obscure.

"There's about 7 million people in Massachusetts, and of those 7 million, slightly more than 2 million are on Medicaid," said Jay Zagorsky, a professor at Boston University. "The Medicaid entitlement has been made a little bit stingier and much tighter — there's a work requirement for people who are not elderly and not infirm."

"There are a lot of people in Massachusetts who are out there driving electric cars and hybrid cars, and this bill is going to put a random excise tax on those cars," said Century Foundation President Julie Margetta Morgan.

"SNAP, over a million individuals claim — they are going to be hurt if this bill passes," said UMass Boston professor Erin O'Brien.

"One of the problems with trying to make a prediction is that the bill has only passed the House," said Zagorsky.

The bill now goes to the Senate, where Republicans have a three-seat majority. Republicans there have vowed to make adjustments to it.

House Speaker Mike Johnson asked for those changes to be minimal, fearing another drawn-out process if the legislation is sent back to the lower chamber.