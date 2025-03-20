Mass. marks Immigrants Day with backdrop of fear among immigrant community

Another arrest by federal authorities was caught on camera in East Boston Wednesday in what advocates see as a ramp-up in the Trump administration's campaign to round up targets in immigrant communities.

The arrest served as a backdrop for Immigrants Day at the Massachusetts State House, where legislators joined the Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition in hosting hundreds of people to the Hall of Flags, featuring a lineup of speakers and cultural performances.

East Boston resident Concepcion Galdames recorded the cellphone video of a man being pulled out of a white Volvo while on Porter Street and wrestled to the ground before he was arrested.

"It's happening more often, almost daily," she said in Spanish.

Galdames said the same agents were at the same spot on Tuesday questioning her partner, Sergio Blanco.

"A detective turned over to me and called me over," he said, also in Spanish, adding that he was asked to show his Temporary Protective Status papers.

He said an officer verified his legal status and his record and let him go.

That same day in neighboring Chelsea, federal agents were seen arresting three people in a contractor van — prompting immigrant community leaders to believe there is an increase in in immigration enforcement actions in the area.

"We're trying to have an emergency meeting with other Latino organizations in East Boston in order to coordinate our collective action," said Centro Presente Executive Director Patricia Montes.

"If the state and local governments cooperated with ICE, you wouldn't be seeing what you're seeing out in Chelsea," said Massachusetts Republican Party spokesman Logan Trupiano.

Trupiano said Bay State Republicans embrace legal immigration and believes undocumented immigrants should be vetted, as Immigration and Customs Enforcement works to carry out its 1,500-arrest-a-day quota by President Donald Trump.

"We're just inviting undocumented immigrants unfettered access to the state and offering protection," he said. "It's a recipe for disaster, and not only financially, but from a public safety standpoint."

The Trump administration's immigration policy is prompting concerns about international travel among schools and students.

NBC10 Boston was not able to confirm the nature of Wednesday's arrest in East Boston. ICE does not comment on ongoing operations.

Meanwhile, hundreds of advocates and immigrants joined MIRA Coalition to celebrate Immigrants Day and push state lawmakers to expand protections for undocumented and documented immigrants who fear being arrested and deported.

Suyanne Amaral spoke at the event Wednesday and shared the nightmare that was the arrest of her husband, Lucas, by ICE in late January while heading to work in Marlborough, essentially separating her family for nearly a month.

"[I was] having to explain to our 3-year old that we didn't even know when her dad was coming back," she said.

"It was the worst [moment] in my life," said Lucas.

He had overstayed his tourist visa, he said, and was held for 27 days — even transferred to Texas — before his family found a lawyer and bailed him out.

"I have my family here, so they are my home," he said.

Amaral said she is sharing their story with hopes of helping others in similar situations.

MIRA Coalition helped organize groups of people to visit legislators' offices to lobby in favor of the Safe Communities Act that would bar any local or state law enforcement officer from carrying out immigration enforcement.

The group also pushed for the passing of the Immigrant Defense Act, which would help fund legal services for immigrants arrested by immigration officials so they can have legal representation and a fighting chance to defend their case like the Amaral family did.