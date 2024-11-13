Mass. Dems reflect on DC power shift: ‘figure out how to appeal to the majority'

Congressional power is beginning to come into focus, with House Republicans on the verge of securing a majority in the chamber, like the party has in the Senate, and promising swift action on President-elect Donald Trump's agenda.

"We have to do that while we have the energy and excitement, beginning on the very first day of the Congress in the new year," House Speaker Mike Johnson said.

As of Tuesday night, House Republicans have won 215 seats compared to 206 for Democrats, leaving the GOP just three shy of retaining the speaker's gavel.

Political analysts say the Republican power shift represents a mandate from voters.

"In many ways, it's a carte blanche," said UMass professor Erin O'Brien. "He can do almost anything he wants because Republicans know that to go up against Donald Trump is to pay electorally."

While the blue state voted overwhelmingly for Kamala Harris and many are upset by her loss, plenty of others in Massachusetts were excited by Donald Trump's win.

Massachusetts Democrats are feeling those same headwinds.

"We need to figure out how to appeal to the majority of Americans so that we can start winning elections again," Rep. Seth Moulton said.

"I think Democrats have to have our own bold, audacious agenda," Rep. Jake Auchincloss said.

They promised to keep fighting for their priorities, both in Washington, D.C., and at home in Massachusetts.

"We're going to keep chasing federal funding, work with federal programs," Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said.

"If they're going to break the law like they did in the first term, Democrats are going to protect the Constitution and hold them to account," Auchincloss said.

O'Brien believes those goals are attainable if Democrats can find footholds in the Republican-dominated government.

"Once the policy nitty gritty gets started, Democrats, even though they weren't favored by the electorate this go-around, a lot of their policies are more favorable," O'Brien said.