Elections

Why are there so many uncontested races in Massachusetts?

Often voters in the Bay State are left with one choice on the ballot - a lone Democrat

By Matt Prichard

NBC Universal, Inc.

The daily trip to the mailbox is coming with an added dose of democracy this month. Requested mail-in ballots arriving across the Commonwealth with voters weighing in on a presidential race, U.S. Senate seat, House of Representatives and dozens of state races.

Often voters in Massachusetts are left with one choice on the ballot - a lone Democrat.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

“There’s a lot of uncontested races and that’s not new in Massachusetts,” said UMass Boston Professor, Erin O’Brien.

It’s no secret Democrats hold massive majorities in both the House and Senate, plus an entirely blue congressional delegation and the governor’s chair. Those inside MassGOP say chipping away at that block requires a steady strategy.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

“What we really looked for is to find targeted races where Republicans can win in a presidential year, in Massachusetts,” said Executive Director John Milligan, “We can focus our resources there as opposed to spreading them across a huge number of seats.”

Republicans in the past have tried to run a candidate in each race, most notably, when Gov. Mitt Romney was in office.

“That was a different time, a different status of the party and different circumstances,” said Milligan.

“That was a real goal and running doesn’t mean they win,” said O’Brien.

More on Decision 2024

politics Sep 27

Breaking down the meaning of the Massachusetts ballot questions

2 hours ago

Analysis: How is Obama helping Harris court male voters?

For this election, our count shows 11 Massachusetts Senate races contested by Republicans compared to 26 uncontested Democrats and just two uncontested Republicans. In the House, 33 races are contested by Republicans with over a hundred uncontested Democrats.

“If you’re trying to do party building, if you’re trying to get Massachusetts voters excited about the Republican Party and the party isn’t competing in your district, that sends a message,” said O’Brien.

“As trivial as it might sound to folks on the outside. If we win two state Senate seats in November, we’ve doubled our Senate caucus from 3 to 6 in 2 years. That makes a difference,” said Milligan.

For more on election day in Massachusetts, click here.

This article tagged under:

Elections
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us