Why are there so many uncontested races in Massachusetts?

The daily trip to the mailbox is coming with an added dose of democracy this month. Requested mail-in ballots arriving across the Commonwealth with voters weighing in on a presidential race, U.S. Senate seat, House of Representatives and dozens of state races.

Often voters in Massachusetts are left with one choice on the ballot - a lone Democrat.

“There’s a lot of uncontested races and that’s not new in Massachusetts,” said UMass Boston Professor, Erin O’Brien.

It’s no secret Democrats hold massive majorities in both the House and Senate, plus an entirely blue congressional delegation and the governor’s chair. Those inside MassGOP say chipping away at that block requires a steady strategy.

“What we really looked for is to find targeted races where Republicans can win in a presidential year, in Massachusetts,” said Executive Director John Milligan, “We can focus our resources there as opposed to spreading them across a huge number of seats.”

Republicans in the past have tried to run a candidate in each race, most notably, when Gov. Mitt Romney was in office.

“That was a different time, a different status of the party and different circumstances,” said Milligan.

“That was a real goal and running doesn’t mean they win,” said O’Brien.

For this election, our count shows 11 Massachusetts Senate races contested by Republicans compared to 26 uncontested Democrats and just two uncontested Republicans. In the House, 33 races are contested by Republicans with over a hundred uncontested Democrats.

“If you’re trying to do party building, if you’re trying to get Massachusetts voters excited about the Republican Party and the party isn’t competing in your district, that sends a message,” said O’Brien.

“As trivial as it might sound to folks on the outside. If we win two state Senate seats in November, we’ve doubled our Senate caucus from 3 to 6 in 2 years. That makes a difference,” said Milligan.

