Mass. legislators strike $4B funding agreement, including Everett soccer stadium

The Kraft family would clear a key hurdle toward building a new professional soccer stadium in Everett, Massachusetts, under a nearly $4 billion bill on the move this week whose economic impacts reach across nearly every business sector.

Top Democrats on Tuesday evening filed a compromise economic development bill months after their deadline-day talks collapsed, packing the measure with state support for the life sciences and climate technology industries, ticket sales regulations, a new live theater tax credit, educator diversity reforms and more.

The conference committee report needs approval votes in the House and Senate, which are expected Thursday, to reach Gov. Maura Healey's desk. However, it's still not clear what parliamentary maneuvers House Democrats will deploy to take the roll call votes needed during a post-election, lame-duck session.

Lawmakers appointed to the conference committee announced an "agreement in principle" Thursday, more than three months after they ended scheduled formal sessions for the term without reaching a deal.

More than 15 high-profile bills remained on the legislature’s agenda, including housing, healthcare, climate, economic development and liquor licenses.

Negotiators filed the accord in the House clerk's office at 6:01 p.m. Tuesday. Four of the six conference committee members -- Reps. Aaron Michlewitz, Jerald Parisella and David Muraidian and Sen. Michael Rodrigues -- signed the conference jacket to indicate their support, and Sen. Barry Finegold was expected to add his signature virtually.

Republican Sen. Peter Durant did not sign his support.

In a statement, Finegold called the package "transformational for the future of the Massachusetts economy."

"Here in Massachusetts, we have enjoyed a successful run. Yet, we do not want to take our economic success for granted. Legendary NFL head coach Bill Parcells used to always keep a pebble in his shoe as a reminder to never get too comfortable. With this Economic Development bill, we are heeding Coach Parcells' admonition to avoid complacency," Finegold, the lead Senate negotiator, said.

"Through this bill, the state is offering renewed investment in biotech and new support for cleantech. It implements significant policy reforms in healthcare, education, public safety, and more – contributing to our state's competitiveness by reducing overhead costs and revitalizing our workforce," he added. "The provisions included will bring increased economic opportunities to all regions of the state, from data centers and agriculture that impact Western Massachusetts to our coastal communities' commercial fishing industry and offshore wind growth."

The bill would authorize $3.96 billion in capital programs, according to a three-page summary produced by Finegold's office.

That includes another $500 million over the next 10 years for the life sciences industry, renewing state support that dates back to the Patrick administration. The new language increases the annual tax credit authorization for the cornerstone industry from $30 million to $40 million, and adds health equity, biosecurity, digital health and artificial intelligence to the Life Sciences Center's mission.

Aiming to build a similar foundation for a nascent industry, the bill would direct $400 million over the next decade to the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center, half of which would support offshore wind and half of which would help development of so-called climate tech.

Those investments match the funding levels Healey proposed in her first draft of the legislation.

Lawmakers also loaded the bill with significant policy riders, including reforms to clear the way for development of a soccer stadium on a parcel of land in Everett.

The Kraft family, which owns the New England Revolution, has been seeking to build a new home for the team. The plot is classified as a designated port area, and the bill removes that designation as part of an effort to allow for the construction.

Public funding for the construction of the stadium is not allowed, according to the bill summary, and funding for public infrastructure improvements associated with the stadium would require matching private funds. The soccer stadium language also requires community mitigation agreements with the cities of Everett and Boston.

Legislators for years had been unable to get on the same page about the stadium construction. Healey in August signaled her support for the project.

Everett Sen. Sal DiDomenico said Tuesday he is "proud" about the measure's inclusion in the final bill.

"This language paves the way for the public process to move forward on a project that will help my community clean up a power plant site that has been a health and environmental hazard for decades," DiDomenico said in a statement. "This will result in hundreds of millions of dollars in private investment, cleanup of a hazardous waste site, creating good paying union jobs, and opening our waterfront for the public to enjoy."

Other policy riders in the bill include significant reforms to local public health infrastructure, certification changes designed to diversify the state's educator workforce, and a new $7 million per year live theater production tax credit.

The wide-ranging package would also allow political candidates to use campaign funds for child care when related to campaign activities, rename the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center for former Mayor Thomas Menino, and permits public agencies and municipalities to use project labor agreements when those deals are "in the best interest of the public agency or municipality."

The bill does not include two items that were on the negotiating table: language raising the age of juvenile jurisdiction for many offenses, and permission for cities and towns to revive happy hour drink promotions.

Sam Doran contributed reporting.