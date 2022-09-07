Massachusetts Governor's Race: Diehl, Healey to Square Off in November's General Election

In just two months, voters in Massachusetts will head to the polls once again and decide who will sit in the corner office at the State House on Beacon Hill.

After Tuesday's primaries, Democrat Maura Healey and Republican Geoff Diehl will begin their general election campaigns, both vying to be the Bay State's next governor.

Click here to see live election results.

Healey, who was running unopposed in her primary on Tuesday, would be the first openly gay person and first woman elected governor in Massachusetts. She would also be going against trends, where five of the last six governors in the state have been Republican. Despite that, Healey is still considered to be the favorite to win in November.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"I have the experience and I have the results and as your next governor, I promise you I will lead with my head and with my heart," Healey said following Tuesday's primaries. "I will work hard for all of you."

Meanwhile, on the Republican side, Geoff Diehl defeated his challenger Chris Doughty, who had been considered the more moderate of the two. Diehl, who is backed by former President Donald Trump, says Massachusetts is facing a lot of challenges.

NBC10 Boston political reporter Alison King takes a look at a few of Tuesday's primary races in Massachusetts.

Diehl unsuccessfully ran for senate against Elizabeth Warren in 2018, but says this time will be different.

"I believe it’s the best vision to make our state a better place to live and work," Diehl said Tuesday. "We are now in the race to win it and with your help I know we will."

Both Healey and Diehl have events Wednesday, as they kick their campaigns up a notch ahead of November.