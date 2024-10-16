Decision 2024

Key dates to know for voting in Massachusetts this November

Early and traditional Election Day voting create a variety of different deadlines

By Matt Prichard

NBC Universal, Inc.

Twenty-one days remain until the 2024 general election and ballots are already landing in boxes the commonwealth.

Massachusetts voters are using a variety of voting options in 2024, with heavy emphasis on mail-in voting, which became permanent following the 2020 election and COVID-19 pandemic.

“We had discussions afterwards of what worked best, what didn’t work, and we’ve amended and corrected the procedures as we’ve gone forward,” Massachusetts Secretary of State Bill Galvin said.

Early and traditional Election Day voting create a variety of different deadlines.

Voter registration is due by Oct. 26, early voting is between Oct. 19 and Nov. 1 and Oct. 29 is the final day to request a mail-in ballot.

“We suggest they don’t use the mail when we get down to seven days,” said Galvin. “The Postal Service has told us — we’ve been in contact with them, pushing them real hard — and they’ve told us don’t rely on them within seven days.”

For more information on all these voting options, visit the Massachusetts secretary of state’s website.

