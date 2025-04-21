Massachusetts

Meet a 19-year-old who's trying to run for governor in Mass.

"I'm not a fan of how current politics are, and, despite my age, I want to see how much of a difference I can make," Connor Gray said

By Mary Markos

Prospective Massachusetts gubernatorial candidate Connor Gray, of Peabody, being interviewed on Monday, April 21, 2025.
NBC10 Boston

A surprising candidate has emerged in the lead-up to the 2026 Massachusetts gubernatorial election: a 19-year-old Peabody resident and aspiring rap artist.

Connor Gray has officially registered his independent campaign, promising a departure from traditional politics. In an interview with NBC10 Boston, Gray revealed that running for governor was not always in his life plans, but he feels compelled to do so.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

"I'm not a fan of how current politics are, and, despite my age, I want to see how much of a difference I can make," Gray said. "I just felt in my spirit God saying to me, 'Run for governor.'"

Prospective Massachusetts gubernatorial candidate Connor Gray, of Peabody, being interviewed on Monday, April 21, 2025.
NBC10 Boston
NBC10 Boston
Prospective Massachusetts gubernatorial candidate Connor Gray, of Peabody, being interviewed on Monday, April 21, 2025.
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Registering with the state's Office of Campaign and Political Finance, Gray is positioning himself as an outsider, emphasizing his connection to everyday citizens. His platform includes addressing the state's housing crisis, eliminating the state income tax and proposing a state-run space program.

"We need to run Massachusetts like a business," Gray said. "We're the state of innovation. We always have been, and I want to make us the number one place in the entire world of innovation."

Acknowledging his age and ongoing pursuit of a GED, Gray anticipates skepticism.

"I think a lot of people are going to look at me and go, 'Oh, he's only 19 years old, what does he know about anything?'" he said. "I just don't think that anyone's lining up with a vision for Massachusetts."

To secure a place on the 2026 ballot, Gray must collect 10,000 signatures from registered Massachusetts voters. Once this threshold is met, he will officially file his nomination papers at Peabody City Hall.

More on the Massachusetts governor's race

Massachusetts Apr 7

Former Charlie Baker deputy Mike Kennealy launches campaign for Mass. governor

Massachusetts Feb 7

‘There’s a lot more to do’: Gov. Healey says she plans to seek reelection in 2026

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us