DNC Night 1: Michelle Obama to Highlight Biden's Character

The former first lady is one of the big names kicking off the first night of the 2020 convention, along with Sen. Bernie Sanders. Watch it live here starting at 8 p.m. ET

The Democratic National Convention kicks off Monday in Milwaukee.

The almost all-virtual event will feature keynote speaker Michelle Obama, who released a preview clip Monday afternoon.

Former Democratic presidential contenders Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Govs. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan and Andrew Cuomo of New York, are also slated to speak Monday night.

Watch NBC's live convention coverage in the player above starting at 8 p.m. ET, and follow the blog below for more live news and analysis.

