Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George Spar Over MBTA Plans at Mayoral Debate

Transportation was one of the first topics addressed in Tuesday's debate between Boston's mayoral candidates.

Michelle Wu has called for the MBTA to be free — a concept that has been heavily criticized by Annissa Essaibi George.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"For us to be a world class city, we need transportation that works for everyone," Wu said Tuesday.

Wu said allies of Essaibi George have used "scare tactics to make people afraid of my plans for fair, free public transit."

Essaibi George said if Massachusetts lawmakers don't work with the city, taxpayers will have to foot the bill, saying the operating cost of the MBTA is $2.3 billion a year.

"Our public transit system needs deeper investment. When we make the T free — certainly we should look at several bus lines that connect some of our city's residents to the core, to opportunity — but to make the MBTA free, who is going to pay for that?" she asked. "It is unfair to ask the people of Boston to pay that price tag."

"We're already paying the price tag for transportation that doesn't work, that leaves people stranded," Wu replied.

Wu went on to say she met a student who lives in Mattapan and says the 28 bus being free has changed his life.

"Not having to think about how to have $2 on hand to get to class on time," she said. "I'm not running for mayor to say what we can't do, I'm not going to underestimate the city of Boston. I'm fighting for what we need and deserve. We've already seen these results, and I'm going to keep doing that so that we can make sure everybody has access to all of the opportunities in Boston."

Asked by @AlisonNBCBoston what year riders can expect to see a free T, @wutrain says she will move in year one to expand the free bus pilot and she is already having the larger conversation with state and federal leaders. #bosmayordebate — NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston) October 19, 2021

Meanwhile, @AnnissaForBos says making the T free would cost the City of Boston $2.3 billion a year. "It's too great a price tag for a system that continues to fail," she says. #bosmayordebate — NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston) October 19, 2021

A day before the debate, Wu spoke out against an attack ad from the "Bostonians for Real Progress" PAC that claimed she had proposed "defunding" the MBTA — a notion that made her laugh.

"I have called repeatedly and loudly for more investments," she said.

Essaibi George said she and her campaign had nothing to do with the ad, but said it speaks to some of her concerns, saying "there's very specific examples of Michelle looking to defund the city."