Michelle Wu and Kim Jayne Sit Atop Polls for Boston Mayor, but Many Remain Undecided

Two women lead the pack in Boston's mayoral race, but a lot of voters polled by Suffolk University and the Boston Globe remain undecided.

Michelle Wu is happy to see her name atop the latest poll in the Boston mayoral race.

"I'm glad to see the polls consistently reaffirming that what we're doing out in the city is matching what residents are looking for," she said.

But chatting up sunbathers at a north end pool with temperatures in the mid-90s, the city councilor at large is not resting on her laurels.

"Now is the time when we're seeing voters really start to plug into the race," she said.

The poll shows the six main candidates divided into three tiers, topped by Wu with 23% and Mayor Kim Janey nipping at her heels with 22%, within the margin for error. Another 22% of those polled remain undecided.

Janey has played up her role as acting mayor, a position she got as city council president when former Mayor Marty Walsh became Labor secretary in March.

"I'm just grateful to have the support of Boston residents as I lead the city through multiple crises," Janey said from a Dorchester ribbon cutting ceremony.

So is it a two-person race at this point?

"It certainly looks that way," said Boston University professor Tom Whalen.

But Whalen thinks Janey should be doing better at this point given her status as mayor.

"If she is not at the top of the poll, I think that's a red flag," he said.

Whalen thinks Annissa Essaibi-George, number three in the poll at 14%, is one to watch, given her strong support from several top unions.

"She has kind of an army of supporters that could make a critical difference come September," Whalen said.

He says Andrea Campbell at 11% could make traction if Janey stumbles.

Jon Santiago polls at 5% and John Barros at 2%.

"I think this is the year the glass ceiling is going to be broken. So if you are a male candidate, you're out of luck," Whalen said.