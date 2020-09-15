2021 election

Michelle Wu Announces Bid for Boston Mayor

Wu is running on a campaign message of a people-powered transition to new leadership in Boston’s executive office

By Mary Markos

Getty Images

Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu is running for mayor in 2021, her campaign officially announced Tuesday.

Wu released a video in three languages to announce her candidacy after spending nearly seven years as an at-large city councilor. Wu is running on a campaign message of a people-powered transition to new leadership in Boston’s executive office. 

“We’re in an unprecedented time as Boston faces a pandemic, an economic crisis and a national reckoning on systemic racism,” Wu said in a statement. “To meet this moment, we need leadership that matches the scale and urgency of our challenges.” 

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh wouldn't say if he plans to seek re-election next year, a day after he told a reporter that At-Large City Councilor Michelle Wu informed him she is planning to run for the city's top office.

Wu had already taken steps to initiate her campaign before making the official announcement, state election documents show.

Wu changed her political committee's purpose from running for city council to running for mayor on Monday, according to the Massachusetts' Office of Campaign & Political Finance, and documents from an auditor at the state office indicates that she is registered to run.

Speculation has swirled about whether Wu would run -- Boston Mayor Marty Walsh told The Boston Globe this month that Wu was planning to enter the race next year, prompting some criticism for stealing Wu's thunder ahead of her own announcement.

According to the Globe, Walsh told the paper that Wu herself had said she planned to run during a courtesy call. A representative for Wu didn't confirm or deny the news at the time.

Wu will be hosting a series of community events in different neighborhoods throughout the week to engage with Boston residents. 

“Business as usual has been failing Bostonians since well before the pandemic, and COVID-19 has exposed and exacerbated deep inequities across our city,” Wu said. “In this moment of crisis, it’s not only possible but necessary to reimagine community-based leadership with the vision and conviction to act.”

“We can build wealth in all our communities, value public education, plan for our neighborhoods, invest in housing we can afford and transportation that serves everyone, truly fund public health for safety and healing, and deliver on a city Green New Deal for clean air and water, healthy homes, and the brightest future for our children.” 

More Coverage on Wu's Bid for Mayor

coronavirus Sep 8

Mayor Walsh Still Won't Say If He'll Seek Re-Election Next Year

BOSTON Sep 7

Michelle Wu to Run for Mayor Next Year: Report

This article tagged under:

2021 electionBOSTONMAYORMarty WalshMichelle Wu
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us