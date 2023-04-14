Montana on Cusp of Becoming First State to Block TikTok Downloads

Montana lawmakers passed a bill Friday blocking downloads of TikTok, the most significant action yet by a state yet against the app.

The bill, SB 419, makes it illegal for app stores to give users the option to download the app and also illegal for the company to operate within the state.

The bill does not, however, make it illegal for people who already have TikTok to use the app. A previous version of the bill sought to force internet providers to block TikTok, but that language was later removed.

The bill passed by a vote of 54-43.

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew appeared before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Thursday.