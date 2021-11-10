Michigan

Nation's First All-Muslim City Council Is Elected in Michigan

Civic participation by Muslim voters has also steadily increased in the last few election cycles

Lynsey Addario

A city in Michigan is apparently the first in the nation to elect an all-Muslim City Council, reflecting a more racially diverse landscape in local governance.

Three candidates — Khalil Refai, Amanda Jaczkowski and Adam Albarmaki — won election to the City Council in Hamtramck last week and will be joining three current members. All six identify as Muslim.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Hamtramck, part of the greater Detroit area, also elected its first Muslim mayor, Amer Ghalib, to round out the city’s government.

The Muslim Public Affairs Counsel, a national American Muslim advocacy and public policy organization, said it is the first and only city that they are aware of that has a full Muslim city counsel and mayor.

Politics

climate change 39 mins ago

China, US Pledge to Increase Cooperation at UN Climate Talks

infrastructure bill 2 hours ago

GOP Rep. Upton Releases Death Threat Voicemail Over Infrastructure Bill Support

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

MichiganElectionsadam albarmakiamanda jaczkowskikhalil refai
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us