An unorthodox general election battle in Mass.

The race for state representative in Massachusetts' 13th Norfolk District, representing parts of Needham, Medfield and Dover, comes with a political novelty attached.

Josh Tarsky won the Democratic primary in September against three other candidates, but will still face a challenger, after Bill Dermody made it to the general election ballot as an unenrolled candidate.

"When I decided to get in the race, it was past the primary time where I had to sign up with one of the parties to run in the primaries," explained Dermody. "So I found out you could run as unenrolled so I moved forward with that path."

Asked if that was savvy political posturing, Dermody replied, "No! I wish I was that smart! I would've run in the Democratic primary, it was just timing."

But Tarsky isn't upset about the late entry, seeing it as part of the democratic process.

"I've taken it in stride," he said.

On the issues themselves, the pair share similarities and differences.

Ballot Question 2 brings out different opinions. Dermody thinks the MCAS should stay, as a "benchmark," while Tarsky said the test "needs improvement. I just don't think we should do it the way we are."

Ballot Question 1, which would allow the state auditor to audit the Legislature, also drew a contrast.

"It makes me have to defend my decisions, which I think actually helps refine my decisions. I would support that," Tarsky said.

"The Legislature has to be held accountable," Dermody said, but he's "not sure on the constitutionality" of the proposal.

Other issues, like the MBTA Communities Law and housing needs, bring forward agreement.

"We need more housing, and even if you rezone, it doesn't mean it's going to happen," Dermody said.

"Just because zoning is passed in these areas, doesn't mean we get the type of building we want. Locally I want to empower local leaders," Tarsky said.

Those are priorities they hope to champion on Beacon Hill.

"I feel I have Democratic values but an independent voice," Dermody said.

"As a Democrat, if elected, that will allow me to caucus with leadership," Tarsky said.