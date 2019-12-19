New England for Trump Shops Pop Up in Blue Massachusetts

From playing cards to T-shirts, keychains to socks with an unmistakable coif, the New England for Trump stores have everything you could ever want to show your support of President Donald Trump.

"We started doing this back when the rally was in New Hampshire and it was difficult for people to find some of the hats," store owner Keith Lambert.

His search for one of Trump's distinctive red MAGA hats in his very blue home state of Massachusetts led him to open up New England for Trump pop-up shops in Easton, Wilmington, Peabody, Hanson and Bellingham.

"There were people here waiting for me this morning when I got here, and it's all positive," store employee Ed McMahon said.

Lambert has employed veterans like McMahon, who have a passion for the president's re-election campaign. And the customers have been flowing in — even the day after Trump was impeached.

"I mean, you can get stuff online but it's nice to be in a place where you don't have to be afraid wanting to buy this," said Karen Young of Watertown.

"I wanted to buy something for Christmas, especially a bulb for some of my more liberal friends to put on their Christmas tree for them," Reggie Tenan of Westford.

Sure enough, not everyone is a fan.

"I don't think memorabilia celebrating him is appropriate. I think history will look back on him the way that we did in the McCarthy era," former Easton resident Bill Braun said.

"I don't understand it. I don't understand again how it would fit in our state," said Bernadette Waters, who lives near one of the stores. "People have a right to do anything that they want to do, but personally, I just don't get it."

Lambert says he really hasn't had any incidents with the store.

He plans to keep them open as long as sales continue and added he's been approached about opening even more.