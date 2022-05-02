New England Lawmakers Demand Legislative Action to Protect Abortion Rights

New England's largely Democratic delegation responded to reporting that the Supreme Court is prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade with fury and calls for Congress to protect the abortion rights it has guaranteed for half a century.

Politico reported Monday that a draft opinion circulated by justices suggests the high court's majority supports the overturning of the landmark 1973 case.

Lawmakers from New England say Congress has to act.

"Abortion care is a fundamental human right and we must legislate like it," Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Massachusetts, said in a tweet.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Congress must pass legislation that codifies Roe v. Wade as the law of the land in this country NOW," said Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont. "And if there aren't 60 votes in the Senate to do it, and there are not, we must end the filibuster to pass it with 50 votes."

The unconfirmed SCOTUS opinion would be devastating for women’s freedom.



With a woman's right to live as a free and equal citizen under attack, Congress needs to codify Roe v. Wade now more than ever. — Sen. Maggie Hassan (@SenatorHassan) May 3, 2022

Congress must pass legislation that codifies Roe v. Wade as the law of the land in this country NOW. And if there aren’t 60 votes in the Senate to do it, and there are not, we must end the filibuster to pass it with 50 votes. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) May 3, 2022

Abortion care is a fundamental human right and we must legislate like it. — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) May 3, 2022

If true, this is a disgrace.



The backwards, dystopian GOP wants to put politicians in charge of whether or not you can get an abortion.



They're using the Supreme Court to push their radical agenda.



We MUST end the filibuster and make the Women's Health Protection Act law. Now! https://t.co/FM9fZYQQvE — Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) May 3, 2022

Congress must harness the anger being expressed tonight & take action. There is no question we must pass the Women’s Health Protection Act. It has never been more urgent. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) May 3, 2022

If this opinion is officially released, tens of millions of women will lose access to lifesaving reproductive care. Many won’t be able to access abortion care if they’re the victims of rape or incest.



The fight is on. We need the Women’s Health Protection Act. We need it NOW! https://t.co/bkiI8ECDzP — Congresswoman Lori Trahan (@RepLoriTrahan) May 3, 2022

Sen. Ed Markey, D-Massachusetts, argued that more justices are needed on the bench.

A stolen, illegitimate, and far-right Supreme Court majority appears set to destroy the right to abortion, an essential right which protects the health, safety, and freedom of millions of Americans. There is no other recourse. We must expand the court. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) May 3, 2022

I am asking every member of the Senate right now, what other judicial outrage must we endure from this illegitimate majority before we act? — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) May 3, 2022

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, said the "extremist Supreme Court" was seeking to "impose its far-right, unpopular views on the entire country," calling for those who support abortion rights to speak up.

An extremist Supreme Court is poised to overturn #RoeVWade and impose its far-right, unpopular views on the entire country. It's time for the millions who support the Constitution and abortion rights to stand up and make their voices heard. We're not going back—not ever. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) May 3, 2022

As Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, noted, the reported opinion is a draft and abortion remains legal. "We cannot go back to criminalizing women's health care," she said.

If this report is true, it doesn’t matter if we thought it was coming, it’s still devastating.



But it is only a *draft* opinion and ABORTION REMAINS LEGAL in this country.



We cannot go back to criminalizing women’s health care. https://t.co/eSrkhxWcCl — Congresswoman Chellie Pingree 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@chelliepingree) May 3, 2022

One New England lawmaker who remained silent Monday night is Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine. But many tweets reminded the world that Collins, a pro-choice moderate, voted for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh after saying the controversial nominee believes Roe v. Wade is "settled law."

Sen. Susan Collins repeatedly saying Kavanaugh won’t vote to overturn Roe v. Wade: pic.twitter.com/WDwFxtNtgu — j.d. durkin 🌱 (@jd_durkin) May 3, 2022

Here’s Susan Collins 3 years ago, assuring us that Roe would be safe if Kavanaugh got appointed to the SCOTUS.



“Catastrophically wrong” doesn’t quite do it justice. https://t.co/BIlU7R82SE — Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D (@RVAwonk) May 3, 2022

"We talked about whether he considered Roe to be settled law," Collins said in 2018 after meeting with Kavanaugh before his confirmation hearing. "He said that he agreed with what Justice Roberts said at his nomination hearing, in which he said that it was settled law. We had a very good, thorough discussion about that issue and many others."

After the Supreme Court declined to block Texas' restrictive abortion law last September, Collins also called on Congress to strengthen the protections in Roe v. Wade.

Nearly 5 decades of progress may be rolled back because of Republicans’ obsession with controlling women. Abortion isn’t a political platform - these are women’s lives, futures and bodies. — Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (@SenatorShaheen) May 3, 2022

If confirmed, SCOTUS’s pending decision to overturn #RoeVWade is a heinous attack on women & disregards a half-century of precedent upholding the constitutional right to abortion.



I will keep working tirelessly to defend abortion rights & the rights of women to bodily autonomy. https://t.co/smsGjwaUEl — Ann McLane Kuster (@RepAnnieKuster) May 3, 2022

If tonight’s reports are true, American women are on the brink of losing a fundamental right to make crucial healthcare decisions for themselves.



This decision would take women’s rights back 50 years and put millions in danger by bringing back unsafe back-alley #abortions. https://t.co/fthp0hvwcT — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) May 3, 2022

Decisions like this are the result of a politicized Supreme Court that puts ideology ahead of our constitutional rights. Rest assured, we will work to correct this injustice if it is carried out. — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) May 3, 2022