New England Lawmakers Demand Legislative Action to Protect Abortion Rights

New England's largely Democratic delegation responded to reporting that the Supreme Court is prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade with fury and calls for Congress to protect the abortion rights it has guaranteed for half a century.
Politico reported Monday that a draft opinion circulated by justices suggests the high court's majority supports the overturning of the landmark 1973 case.
Lawmakers from New England say Congress has to act.
"Abortion care is a fundamental human right and we must legislate like it," Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Massachusetts, said in a tweet.
"Congress must pass legislation that codifies Roe v. Wade as the law of the land in this country NOW," said Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont. "And if there aren't 60 votes in the Senate to do it, and there are not, we must end the filibuster to pass it with 50 votes."
Sen. Ed Markey, D-Massachusetts, argued that more justices are needed on the bench.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, said the "extremist Supreme Court" was seeking to "impose its far-right, unpopular views on the entire country," calling for those who support abortion rights to speak up.
As Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, noted, the reported opinion is a draft and abortion remains legal. "We cannot go back to criminalizing women's health care," she said.
One New England lawmaker who remained silent Monday night is Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine. But many tweets reminded the world that Collins, a pro-choice moderate, voted for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh after saying the controversial nominee believes Roe v. Wade is "settled law."
"We talked about whether he considered Roe to be settled law," Collins said in 2018 after meeting with Kavanaugh before his confirmation hearing. "He said that he agreed with what Justice Roberts said at his nomination hearing, in which he said that it was settled law. We had a very good, thorough discussion about that issue and many others."
After the Supreme Court declined to block Texas' restrictive abortion law last September, Collins also called on Congress to strengthen the protections in Roe v. Wade.