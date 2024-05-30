New England lawmakers react to Donald Trump's conviction

For the first time in the history of the United States, a former president has been found guilty of crimes, with Donald Trump being convicted of all 34 felony counts at the culmination of his hush money trial in New York.

Members of New England's mostly Democratic congressional delegation are reacting to the guilty verdict of the presumptive Republican nominee in this year's presidential race.

"This is an extraordinarily serious moment for American politics," Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Massachusetts, said in a statement. "Donald Trump, one of only forty-four others who have held the highest office in the land, has spent his entire career walking right up to, and over, the line of legality. It was only a matter of time before his actions led him to face our justice system."

No one is above the law. — Lori Trahan (@RepLoriTrahan) May 30, 2024

The jury came to its decision relatively quickly. NBC10 Boston Political Commentator Sue O'Connell weighs in on the historic trial.

"Today marks a solemn and unprecedented moment in American history. A former President — and the leading Republican nominee for President — has been fairly tried by a jury of his peers and convicted on 34 felony counts," Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, said in a statement. "This process, and the trials to come, has reaffirmed that no one is above the law. I am grateful for the fortitude and courage of the jurors who spent many long days fulfilling their civic duty. While our country is facing many challenges, now is a moment to have some faith in our democracy and this important exercise of the rule of law."

"In America, no person is above the law — regardless of wealth, fame, or position. That value underpins our democracy," said Democratic Whip Katherine Clark of Massachusetts. "Today, the rule of law was upheld. A jury of Donald Trump's peers evaluated the facts and judged him guilty of 34 felonies."

"I am very grateful to Judge Merchan and the members of the New York jury in The People of New York vs. Donald J. Trump, for unanimously upholding the rule of law in rendering 34 verdicts of guilty on all felony counts against former President Donald J. Trump, thereby sustaining the Constitutional precept that 'no man is above the law,'" Rep. Stephen Lynch, D-Massachusetts, said in a statement.

"Despite the relentless efforts by the former occupant of the White House to undermine and delegitimize these fair and measured legal proceedings, today's unanimously guilty verdict is an important step toward accountability," added Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Massachusetts. "Make no mistake, Donald J. Trump is not a man persecuted because of his politics — he has been defrauding people, exacting harm, and evading legal accountability for decades. From discriminating against Black tenants to defrauding small businesses, to bribery, hush money schemes, election interference, and insurrection, this man has broken the law to advance his own interests at the expense of other people and to the detriment of our democracy."

"It matters that the Republican nominee for President is a convicted criminal," said Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Connecticut. "The rule of law still matters."

Newsflash: It matters that the Republican nominee for President is a convicted criminal. The rule of law still matters.



And this won’t be his last conviction. He’s committed multiple crimes and he’s going to be convicted multiple times.



He can never be President again. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) May 30, 2024

Trump toadies are going to attack the jury and the court because they have a plan to dismantle our democracy and it relies on everyone believing the justice system is rigged.



It isn’t.



Donald Trump committed a crime. He got caught. He got convicted. That’s the rule of law. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) May 30, 2024

In 2020, shortly after the election and well before January 6th, I went to the Senate floor to explain the danger of Republicans’ decision to hold Donald Trump immune from the rule of law or the will of the voters.



Seems relevant today. https://t.co/oQItfRx2ZZ — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) May 30, 2024

Boom. — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) May 30, 2024

Trump is calling this a “rigged, disgraceful trial.” Just like he called it a “rigged” election.



Loving our country means respecting our democratic institutions, from honest courtrooms to free and fair elections.



You can't love your country only when you win. — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) May 30, 2024

"Trump made deception a cornerstone of his campaign for the White House. And now, he will go down in history as the president who has two impeachments and 34 felony convictions to his name — with more trials to come. The American people deserve so much better," Clark said.

"To be clear: whether or not you like this verdict, this is how our system is supposed to work," Moulton said. "This is how a healthy democracy is supposed to work. No one is above the law, not even a former president."

Moulton added that the verdict isn't something for Trump critics to revel in, but an important moment he hopes moves the country forward.

"This is also no time to gloat. We're in uncharted waters now that a convicted criminal is still a frontrunner for the presidency," he said. "For Democrats, the stakes could not be higher. We have so much work to do to build trust across all Americans. For my Republican colleagues – those that claim to be strong on law and order, family values, and patriotism – when will enough finally be enough? Patriotism is not pandering to a man who would just as well blow up the foundations of our democracy for personal gain. Americans deserve political parties that function for the people. Instead, today's Republican party serves at the pleasure of Donald Trump."

"Today is a somber day for our country. The American people expect and deserve our elected officials to lead and govern by example, and to conduct themselves in the highest manner befitting of their offices," said Rep. Annie Kuster, D-New Hampshire. "Ours is a nation of laws, and for our democracy to function as intended it is incumbent on all of us to respect the jury's verdict. No one, not even a former president, is above the law."

"Accountability is welcome and long overdue," Pressley said. "This man is undoubtedly unfit to serve in public office. The threat he poses to our nation and our democracy cannot be overstated."