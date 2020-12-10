NH House Speaker Dick Hinch Died of Coronavirus, Autopsy Finds

New Hampshire Speaker of the House Richard "Dick" Hinch" died of COVID-19, an autopsy found.

New Hampshire Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie V. Duval made the determination after Hinch’s death on Wednesday, which his office had called "this unexpected tragedy." The 71-year-old had been speaker for a week.

"During this difficult time, the family has requested that their privacy continue to be respected," Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald said in a statement announcing the results of the autopsy Thursday.

Rep. Sherman Packard, who represents Londonderry and is serving his 15th term in the House, will remain the acting speaker until the full House membership meets Jan. 6.

“We are deeply saddened that the pandemic that spares no one afflicted our friend and colleague,” Packard and Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, said in a joint statement.

They said they "take extremely seriously" their responsibility to protect the health and safety of people who work at the statehouse and to ensure people are notified transparently about COVID-19 cases.

Hinch was starting his seventh term as a representative from Merrimack. He was previously the leader of his party in the House, which flipped from Democrats' control to Republicans' in November's election, and before that was House majority leader.

Gov. Chris Sununu on Wednesday ordered flags to fly at half-staff and remembered Hinch as a "fierce defender of the New Hampshire Advantage" as well as a friend.

Coronavirus has been something of a hot-button issue for the New Hampshire Legislature and in politics at large in the state, which prizes personal liberties perhaps more than any other in the nation. Like the rest of the nation, it's also dealing with a major COVID-19 surge.

Last week's swearing-in of the 400-member House and 24-member Senate was held outdoors at the University of New Hampshire to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. But more than a quarter of House members, most of them Democrats, skipped the ceremony after learning the day before that several Republican lawmakers had tested positive for the virus after attending an indoor GOP caucus meeting Nov. 20 where many attendees weren't wearing masks.

Sununu, a Republican, has urged residents to take the virus seriously and wear masks to keep the pandemic from worsening. When he announced a mask mandate in New Hampshire last month, another member of his party tweeted that he’d attend a meeting without a mask, writing, “Try to stop me.”

“It was horribly managed," Sununu said last week when asked about the caucus meeting. There was an open buffet at the gathering, and “a lot” of the participants were not wearing masks or socially distancing, he said.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu's mask mandate went into place Friday, but met some resistance in the Live Free or Die State.

Packard and Morse said in Thursday's statement that they will consult with the state's health and administrative experts "regarding their advice on any additional, specific steps we should take, beyond our on-going COVID-19 protocols and contact tracing, to ensure the continued protection of our legislators and staff."

New Hampshire has reported 570 coronavirus deaths from 27,592 cases as of Wednesday, the most recently available information, but the pandemic has been surging lately. The state was averaging 740 coronavirus tests on Dec. 8, up from 197 a month before and 63 one month before that.