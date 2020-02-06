Candidates State Cases Across NH Ahead of Final Debate Friday

Every time the candidates try and put Iowa behind them, we get new numbers.

The latest reports indicate that former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders finished in a virtual tie. But it's on to the New Hampshire primary, which is now just five days away.

The top four candidates in terms of polling will all have events in the Granite State on Thursday. Sanders, who is leading in the polls in New Hampshire, will have a televised town hall tonight in Manchester.

Buttigieg will host a conversation this afternoon in Merrimack with veterans, while Elizabeth Warren will have a "Get Out The Vote" rally in Derry tonight around 6 p.m.

Dr. Jill Biden, wife of former Vice President Joe Biden, will be campaigning for her husband today in Manchester just before noon.

The final debate before the New Hampshire primary is scheduled for Friday night.