Democrats Make Final Push Day Before NH Primary

Democratic presidential candidates were scheduled to make a slew of appearances across New Hampshire Monday, one day ahead of the state's first-in-the-nation primaries.

"It‘s absolutely imperative, not only for our sake but for our kids and our grandchildren, that we defeat this most dangerous president,” Sen. Bernie Sanders told supporters Monday morning.

Among other appearances, Sanders was scheduled to appear later at a rally along with The Strokes at the University of New Hampshire in Durham at 7: 30 a.m.

Pete Buttigieg was slated to appear at two rallies, including one at Exeter High School at 8 p.m. Joe Biden, Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren were among candidates slated to make multiple appearances.

According to the latest NBC10 Boston/Franklin Pierce University/Boston Herald poll, Buttigieg had pulled into a statistical dead heat with Sanders among Democratic presidential contenders.

The poll of likely New Hampshire primary voters, released Sunday, has Sanders in first place at 23%, followed by Buttigieg at 20%, Elizabeth Warren at 16% and Joe Biden in fourth place at 14%.

The primary comes after the Iowa caucuses were roiled by technical issues.

The Iowa Democratic party released updated results on Sunday showing Pete Buttigieg leading Sanders by two state delegate equivalents out of 2,152 counted.

Both Buttigieg and Sanders have claimed victory in the caucuses — Buttigieg, because he holds a razor-thin lead in the delegate count; Sanders, because he has received the most total support overall. But the chaos and inconsistencies in the reporting of the results have raised widespread doubts and prompted sharp criticism of the process by candidates and party leaders, and the field has largely shifted its focus to the next primary state, New Hampshire.

The Democrats' last sprint in New Hampshire also came as President Donald Trump was slated to hold a re-election rally in Manchester.

"Want to shake up the Dems a little bit - they have a really boring deal going on," Donald Trump tweeted Monday morning ahead of the scheduled appearance at Southern New Hampshire University.