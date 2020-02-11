Images: Scenes from New Hampshire on Primary Day

Mark Garfinkel
Kimberley Guilfoyle (left) and Donald Trump Jr. speak to a group of supporters for the president in Manchester.
Amy Klobuchar shares a laugh with her daughter Abigail after greeting supporters at the Webster School.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Students canvas for Pete Buttigieg outside of Manchester’s Webster School.
Katrina Pierson stands in as a surrogate for President Donald Trump outside a polling place.
NBC10 Boston
Kevin Costner addresses the media while in New Hampshire in support of Pete Buttigieg.
NBC10 Boston
Joe Biden gets ready for an interview on primary day.
Amy Klobuchar waves to the cameras in New Hampshire on primary day.
Amy Klobuchar addresses the media in New Hampshire on primary day.
Amy Klobuchar exits her bus while in New Hampshire on primary day.

