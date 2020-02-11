Images: Scenes from New Hampshire on Primary Day Published 45 mins ago Published 45 mins ago 9 photos 1/9 Mark Garfinkel Kimberley Guilfoyle (left) and Donald Trump Jr. speak to a group of supporters for the president in Manchester. 2/9 Amy Klobuchar shares a laugh with her daughter Abigail after greeting supporters at the Webster School. 3/9 Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston Students canvas for Pete Buttigieg outside of Manchester’s Webster School. 4/9 Katrina Pierson stands in as a surrogate for President Donald Trump outside a polling place. 5/9 NBC10 Boston Kevin Costner addresses the media while in New Hampshire in support of Pete Buttigieg. 6/9 NBC10 Boston Joe Biden gets ready for an interview on primary day. 7/9 Amy Klobuchar waves to the cameras in New Hampshire on primary day. 8/9 Amy Klobuchar addresses the media in New Hampshire on primary day. 9/9 Amy Klobuchar exits her bus while in New Hampshire on primary day. This article tagged under: New Hampshirepolitics 0 More Photo Galleries In Pictures: Best Moments from the 2020 Oscars 2020 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion Strong Winds Cause Damage Across New England