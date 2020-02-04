PHOTOS: Democratic Presidential Candidates Arrive in NH

By Mark Garfinkel

Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg, was in Nashua, New Hampshire Tuesday morning, just a week ahead of the state's primary.

6 photos
1/6
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg walks down the street in downtown Nashua, New Hampshire just a day after the 2020 Iowa caucus.
2/6
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg stands outside a tattoo parlor in downtown Nashua, New Hampshire just a day after the 2020 Iowa caucus.
3/6
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg sips his cup of coffee in downtown Nashua, New Hampshire just a day after the 2020 Iowa caucus.
4/6
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg was in downtown Nashua, New Hampshire just a day after the 2020 Iowa caucus.
5/6
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg was in downtown Nashua, New Hampshire just a day after the 2020 Iowa caucus.
6/6
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg walks down the street in downtown Nashua, New Hampshire just a day after the 2020 Iowa caucus.

This article tagged under:

Decision 2020New HampshirePETE BUTTIGIEGNashuaMayor Pete

