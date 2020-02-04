PHOTOS: Democratic Presidential Candidates Arrive in NH By Mark Garfinkel • Published 25 mins ago By Mark Garfinkel • Published 25 mins ago Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg, was in Nashua, New Hampshire Tuesday morning, just a week ahead of the state's primary. 6 photos 1/6 Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg walks down the street in downtown Nashua, New Hampshire just a day after the 2020 Iowa caucus. 2/6 Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg stands outside a tattoo parlor in downtown Nashua, New Hampshire just a day after the 2020 Iowa caucus. 3/6 Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg sips his cup of coffee in downtown Nashua, New Hampshire just a day after the 2020 Iowa caucus. 4/6 Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg was in downtown Nashua, New Hampshire just a day after the 2020 Iowa caucus. 5/6 Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg was in downtown Nashua, New Hampshire just a day after the 2020 Iowa caucus. 6/6 Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg walks down the street in downtown Nashua, New Hampshire just a day after the 2020 Iowa caucus. This article tagged under: Decision 2020New HampshirePETE BUTTIGIEGNashuaMayor Pete 0 More Photo Galleries Super Bowl LIV in Pictures 2020 Super Bowl Halftime in Pictures Selena Gomez’s Former Mansion Goes Back on the Market for $6.6M Photos: Landmarks Light Up Purple, Gold to Remember Lifelong Laker Kobe Bryant