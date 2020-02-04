New Hampshire Primary

Top Democrats Arrive in N.H. in Advance of Next Week’s Primaries

Leading candidates have events scheduled for today, less than 24 hours after the Iowa caucuses

By Jake Levin

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Amid turmoil in the Iowa Caucuses, Democrats have already shifted their attention to the next key battleground in New Hampshire.

A number of the candidates were expected to arrive in the Granite State overnight, where they'll hit the ground running.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is scheduled to attend events in Nashua and Concord, while Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders -- who won New Hampshire in 2016 -- has a rally scheduled for Milford at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Sanders is currently leading New Hampshire polls.

South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg has a number of events scheduled, including one in Manchester on Tuesday. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar has a rally scheduled for noon in Concord and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is set to attend a Town Hall meeting at 11 a.m. in Keene.

"It is good to be in New Hampshire," Warren said. "Our organizers are now leaving Iowa and going around to other places in the country where we are. We are in 31 states, we have more than 1,000 people on the ground. This is an organization that is built for the longhaul."

Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, businessman Andrew Yang and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard are also still campaigning in New Hampshire ahead of next week's primary, set for Tuesday, Feb. 11.

