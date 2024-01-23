New Hampshire Primary

Trump, Sununu take shots at each other as voters hit the polls in New Hampshire

The latest Suffolk University/NBC10 Boston/Boston Globe tracking poll has the numbers in Trump's favor in New Hampshire - he's gained 3% points in the final tracking poll before Tuesday’s first-in-the-nation primary, giving him a 60%-38% edge over Haley.

By Thea DiGiammerino

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and former President Donald Trump
Getty Images, file

There was no love lost Tuesday between former President Donald Trump and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, who were taking shots at each other on social media on the day of the state's first in the nation primary.

Trump set off the exchange on X, formerly known as Twitter. He called Sununu a "loser" and questioned why he was seeing so much of the governor on TV. Sununu, who has endorsed Trump's opponent Nikki Haley, hit back with a dig about Trump's age and a suggestion to use subtitles.

Polls opened Tuesday morning and election officials have said they expect to see results by 11 p.m. at the latest. For live updates from across the state, click here.

