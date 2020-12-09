New Hampshire's New House Speaker, Rep. Dick Hinch, Dies at 71

Longtime New Hampshire politician Richard "Dick" Hinch died Wednesday at 71, a week after becoming the state's speaker of the house, the office of the speaker said in a statement.

"He was a loving husband, father, family man, and veteran who devoted his life to public service," the office said.

The speaker's office didn't offer details about Hinch's death.

Hinch was starting his seventh term as a representative from Merrimack. He was previously the leader of his party in the House, which flipped from Democrats' control to Republicans' in November's election, and before that was House majority leader.

Gov. Chris Sununu ordered flags to fly at half-staff and remembered Hinch as a "fierce defender of the New Hampshire Advantage" as well as a friend.

"His loss will be greatly felt by the people of this state, and I ask Granite Staters to join me in praying for his family during this incredibly difficult time," Sununu said.

At the opening session of the New Hampshire Legislature last week -- an outdoor ceremony this year because of the coronavirus pandemic -- Hinch urged lawmakers to view each other as “friends and colleagues” rather than members of opposing parties, particularly during a pandemic.

Condolences poured in from other people in the New Hampshire political world as the news of his death broke:

Today the Office of the Speaker of the House Announced the passing of Speaker Dick Hinch. Profoundly sad news. See our press release below: pic.twitter.com/NEv9cXazvk — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) December 9, 2020

Deepest of condolences to the family and loved ones of newly elected NH House Speaker Dick Hinch on his sudden passing today. #NHPolitics — Ray Buckley (@ChairmanBuckley) December 9, 2020

.@Morse4Senate on sudden passing of NH House Speaker Dick Hinch. "Going forward without Dick will be very difficult but I have confidence that, in our sorrow, the members of the House and the Senate will all rally and live up to his memory. " #nhpolitics — Kevin Landrigan (@KlandriganUL) December 9, 2020

New Hampshire’s newly-elected Speaker of the House has died. I didn’t know Dick Hinch and we didn’t share the same politics, but my sincere condolences to his friends and family and his House colleagues.#nhpolitics pic.twitter.com/W7ckNkBd8F — Jay Surdukowski (@Jay1043) December 9, 2020

I have no words really on the passing of Speaker Dick Hinch. He was a great man. He will be missed by many. He truly embodied the spirit of a happy warrior. #nhpolitics — Michael Biundo (@MichaelBiundo) December 9, 2020

My prayers go out to the family, friends + colleagues of recently-elected House Speaker Dick Hinch, who passed away earlier today. I served with Dick on the House Leg Admin Committee last term and am shocked + saddened by the news. #NHPolitics — Rep. Matt Wilhelm (@RepWilhelm) December 9, 2020