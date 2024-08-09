NH Gov. Chris Sununu backs Kelly Ayotte in GOP primary to succeed him

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu putting his stamp on the race to replace him in the State House.

The veteran politician is stepping aside at the end of this year and giving his endorsement to former Sen. Kelly Ayotte, a fellow Republican who previously served as the state's attorney general.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"What you really want in leadership is someone that's accessible, that spends her time out here talking to people, listening to what's happening," Sununu said.

"I'm very excited to have his endorsement and look forward to earning people's support for September and in November," said Ayotte.



329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The campaign has centered its message on crime, immigration and the fentanyl crisis, while embracing a slogan that taunts the Granite State's southern neighbor. Ayotte signs along roadways throughout New Hampshire read "don't Mass up NH."

"It's a contrast with some of the policies in Massachusetts," said Ayotte. "It's more about New Hampshire pride, I'm very proud of this state, and I want to keep New Hampshire in a great direction."

Ayotte's competitor in the Republican primary is former New Hampshire Senate President Chuck Morse, who is focused on Second Amendment rights, gender issues and lowering energy costs.

Morse also is quick to take aim at both Ayotte and Sununu.

"He went against Donald Trump, and he threw all us conservatives under the bus when he went against it, it's just Kelly Ayotte did in 2016," said Morse.

Meanwhile, on the Democratic side, analysts see two strong candidates in Cinde Warmington and Joyce Craig.

"They're both tough, they're both eloquent, they're both doing well on the campaign trail," said political analyst Scott Spradling. "This will be a fun finish."

Voters will head to the polls for the primary on Sept. 10. The general election is Nov. 5.