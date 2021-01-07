WATCH: NH Gov. Sununu Gives Inaugural Address at Start of His Third Term

Watch Sununu's inaugural address atop this story at 7 p.m.

Republican Chris Sununu was sworn in for a third term as New Hampshire's governor Thursday in a small, private ceremony shaped by concerns about both the coronavirus and potential violence.

Sununu originally had planned to be inaugurated outside to allow for social distancing and avoid spread of the coronavirus.

"Then unfortunately, public safety concerns over the past month and unfortunately really culminating with the tragedy that we saw yesterday in Washington, D.C., brought yet another change," he said as he kicked off "what is going to go down as the shortest inaugural ceremony probably in the state's history."

The noon ceremony at the Statehouse, attended by a handful of legislative leaders and streamed online, came a day after a violent mob of President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol as lawmakers were meeting to confirm Joe Biden's presidential win.

But Sununu's decision to cancel the larger, outdoor inaugural was prompted in large part by events in his own backyard.

Opponents of restrictions imposed by Sununu during the coronavirus pandemic have been protesting outside his home in Newfields, where one was arrested last week carrying two dozen rounds of ammunition, Sununu said. On social media, some participants urged one another to bring weapons to future protests.

"It was not solely done because of the protesters at my home, although that was a very significant contributing factor," Sununu said Tuesday. "There are other very direct threats that are made, unfortunately, and they've just simply been escalating."

About 100 protesters, most not wearing masks and a few of them armed, gathered outside the Statehouse before and during the inauguration, along with a significant number of state and local police officers. Protesters carried both pro-Trump and anti-Sununu signs, some of which read: "No more mandates," "Shut down Sununu" and "Masks Are Conditioning Us Into Slavery."

Ruth Marvin, 59, of Franklin, didn't wear a mask and carried a sign that said, "I will not wear someone else's fear." She said she was there to protest Sununu's executive orders because she believes her sister died in a hospital because she wasn't allowed to have visitors. Hospital visits have been restricted because of the pandemic.

Her sister had pancreatitis, she said, and a relative who brought her to the hospital in May wasn't allowed to be with her.

"My sister died because of his restraints," she said. "She went into the hospital for something very curable, and because of his restraints, my sister died all alone in the hospital within 24 hours."

In an inaugural speech to be delivered Thursday night, Sununu planned to thank health care workers and others for their efforts to combat the virus and promote a spirit of cooperation in the new year.

"It is the New Hampshire way to join together within our communities and not let politics or prejudice divide us," he planned to say, according to excerpts of the speech released by his office. "2021 will not be better simply because we want it to be. 2021 will not be better only because we wish it to be. 2021 will only be better if we are willing to look in the mirror and first initiate that change within ourselves."

The speech also includes a message for those who have opposed the pandemic restrictions.

"Some hide behind our Live Free or Die motto to justify actions and promote an agenda of discord. They use it to defend their unwillingness to make sacrifices for the good of our communities," he planned to say. "Yes, we treasure our Live Free or Die culture, but not at the expense of being a good and responsible neighbor."