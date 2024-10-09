Presidential campaigning continues in NH 4 weeks until election

Four weeks until Election Day and the campaign trail is still finding its way to New Hampshire.

Sen. Cory Booker, D-NJ, campaigning for Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, insisted the Granite State remains up for grabs.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

“We need these electoral votes, but we also want to blow it out so we can run up the popular vote,” Booker said.

Both campaigns are in a sprint to the finish line, with both Harris and former President Donald Trump visiting key battleground states over the next two weeks.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

NBC10 Boston Political Commentator Sue O'Connell talks about how Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are courting voters in key swing states, what to look out for in Tuesday's debate between their vice presidential candidates and more.

The places and people prioritized by the candidates tell a story. Analysts see emphasis being placed on battleground states and attempts to woo the slim segment of voters that will decide the White House.

“This election is probably going to come down to Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, Arizona to some extent,” political analyst Glen Johnson said. “People need to be prepared to not know results on Election Day.”

Johnson and others are also preparing for a series of election challenges, which Johnson said could be held off if either candidate wins in decisive fashion.

“If the Democrats see malfeasance in any way, if Republicans feel like they lost a close race, I think election challenges are assured in some of these battleground states,” Johnson said.

Those dynamics will likely stay in place as the days tick away.

“We cannot take things for granted,” Booker said.

Election Day is Nov. 5, with the final day for voter registration in Massachusetts slated for Oct. 26. Same-day voter registration is allowed in New Hampshire.