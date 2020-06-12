Kim Jong Un

North Korea’s Kim Backs Away From Trump Relationship 2 Years After Historic Handshake

"Never again will we provide the U.S. chief executive with another package to be used for achievements without receiving any returns," said North Korea's Foreign Minister Ri Son Gwon

In this June 12, 2018, file photo, North Korea leader Kim Jong Un, left, and U.S. President Donald Trump shake hands at the conclusion of their meetings at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island in Singapore.
Susan Walsh/AP, File

North Korea said it was pulling away from the relationship with the U.S. two years after a historic handshake between President Donald Trump and the North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, in Singapore, saying there had been no actual improvement in ties.

"Never again will we provide the U.S. chief executive with another package to be used for achievements without receiving any returns," North Korea's Foreign Minister Ri Son Gwon said on state-run KCNA.

"Nothing is more hypocritical than an empty promise."

Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to meet with a leader of North Korea in June 2018, and later took an unprecedented step onto North Korean soil in 2019 — with the aim of denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

