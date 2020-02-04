Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg, was in Nashua, New Hampshire Tuesday morning, just a week ahead of the state's primary. Deval Patrick toured Manchester Central High School, ahead of a busy day campaigning in the Granite State.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg walks down the street in downtown Nashua, New Hampshire just a day after the 2020 Iowa caucus.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg stands outside a tattoo parlor in downtown Nashua, New Hampshire just a day after the 2020 Iowa caucus.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg sips his cup of coffee in downtown Nashua, New Hampshire just a day after the 2020 Iowa caucus.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg was in downtown Nashua, New Hampshire just a day after the 2020 Iowa caucus.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg was in downtown Nashua, New Hampshire just a day after the 2020 Iowa caucus.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg walks down the street in downtown Nashua, New Hampshire just a day after the 2020 Iowa caucus.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 BOSTON
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Democratic Presidential candidate Deval Patrick, the former Governor of Massachusetts, visited Manchester Central High School in New Hampshire ahead of a busy day of campaigning in the Granite State.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Joe and Jill Biden at the Girls Inc. event in Nashua.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Biden speaking to New Hampshire residents at Girls Inc. of Nashua.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Biden’s campaign appearance at Girls Inc. was briefly stopped twice by two hecklers.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Biden speaking to voters at the Girls Inc. event.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston