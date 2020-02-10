A day before Tuesday's primary election in New Hampshire, the candidates vying to be president took their pitches to the voters. Almost all the Democrats still in the race had at least two stops planned Monday; Sens Bernie Sanders and Amy Klobuchar each had four on their schedules.
President Donald Trump had a rally scheduled for Monday evening at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester that was drawing long lines hours beforehand.
9 photos
1/9
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) greets people during a campaign event the Ultimate Sports Academy in Manchester, New Hampshire on February 10, 2020. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
2/9
Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images
Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg laughs as Charlene Joyce begins to sing “The Sun Will Come Out Tomorrow” while Buttigieg was speaking at a Meet Pete campaign event at Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire, on February 10, 2020.(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
3/9
Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speaks to guests inside the Sweet Maple Cafe during a campaign stop on February 10, 2020 in Conway, New Hampshire. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
4/9
Erin Clark/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
Former Vice President Joe Biden takes a photo with supporters as he rallies with a crowd of hundreds while visiting the coastal town of Hampton, NH on Feb. 9, 2020, two days before the New Hampshire primaries. After placing fourth in the Iowa caucus, Biden still has high hopes for New Hampshire. (Photo by Erin Clark/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
5/9
Abbey Niezgoda/NBC10 Boston
“You might have heard Trump is coming to New Hampshire today – I can hardly wait,” Joe Biden jokes to a crowd in New Hampshire.
6/9
Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) speaks during a campaign event on February 10, 2020 in Keene, New Hampshire. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
7/9
Jack Thurston/NBC10 Boston
The Amy for America bus on the road on Rte. 101 in Auburn en route to Sen. Klobuchar’s next stop on the campaign trail Monday.
8/9
Joseph Prezioso / AFP via Getty Images
People walk to line up in the rain and icy weather outside the SNHU arena hours ahead of President Donald Trump’s rally in Manchester, New Hampshire on February 10, 2020. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP via Getty Images)
9/9
Eli Rosenberg/NBC10 Boston
“I feel sorry for the Democrats, they don’t have a chance,” said a Trump supporter waiting for an even with Vice President Mike Pence in Portsmouth. Both men planned to go to President Donald Trump’s rally in Manchester