holidays

Political Harmony: Singing Mass. Politicians Share Their Naughty and Nice Lists

In this year's holiday video, incoming U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins shares her thoughts on Santa's surveillance techniques and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu plays the piano

By Alison King and Asher Klein

NBC Universal, Inc.

Who's on the naughty and nice lists of Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, the state's U.S. senators and other top politicians this holiday season?

They offered a glimpse of that as they sang carols with Alison King for NBC10 Boston's annual "Political Harmony" video -- though some were more forthcoming than others. It is politics, after all!

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

On the nice lists this year: The New England Patriots, naturally (Attorney General Maura Healey, Rep. Jake Auchincloss), law enforcement (incoming U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins), volunteers helping allies and veterans in Afghanistan (Rep. Seth Moulton), frontline workers amid the pandemic (Rep. Lori Trahan) and "everybody" (House Speaker Ron Mariano).

Who's been naughty? Baker only laughed knowingly at the question, and for Healey, her list is "too long."

But others shared some answers. Sen. Joe Manchin, who recently scuttled fellow Democrats' Build Back Better bill, was at the top of mind for some (Trahan, Rep. Ayanna Pressley), while Sen. Elizabeth Warren said, "I can think of about 50 Republican senators." But fellow Sen. Ed Markey's naughty list looed ahead: it features the Patriots' upcoming opponent, the Buffalo Bills.

Watch the video for more, including Rollins' thoughts on Santa's surveillance techniques, some holly jolly singing and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on the piano.

Political Harmony From Recent Years

Political Harmony Dec 23, 2020

Jingle Bells: Staying in Political Harmony From a Distance

Political Harmony Dec 24, 2019

Political Harmony: Home for the Holidays

This article tagged under:

holidaysCharlie BakerElizabeth WarrenChristmasAlison King
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us