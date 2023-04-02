politics

Stream ‘@Issue' for the Latest in Politics in Mass. and Beyond

NBCUniversal

Join Cory Smith and Sue O'Connell for "@Issue" to go deep on the issues that matter to you, from Beacon Hill to Capitol Hill.

With analysis from O'Connell and Smith advocating for you, the viewer, "@Issue" offers insight from experts across the political spectrum and a direct line to those in power.

The show streams at 12 p.m. Sunday on Roku 140, Samsung 1035, Peacock, Xumo and in this article.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

politicsMassachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us