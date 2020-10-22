Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

President Trump to Campaign in NH on Sunday

His visit will come four days after Vice President Mike Pence hosted a rally in the state

By Staff Reports

Getty Images

President Donald Trump is scheduled to campaign in New Hampshire on Sunday, his campaign has announced.

He'll hold a "Make America Great Again" rally at 1 p.m. at Pro Star Aviation, which is in the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.

The Granite State visit will be the last stop on a four-state, two-day swing for the president on the second-to-last weekend before Election Day. On Saturday, Trump will hold rallies in North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus 19 mins ago

Mass. Confirms 30 New Deaths, 986 More Coronavirus Cases, the Highest This Fall

coronavirus 40 mins ago

12 BU Students Suspended for Attending Parties

Trump's visit will come just four days after Vice President Mike Pence hosted a rally at Port City Air in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

With two weeks to go before the election, Vice President Mike Pence campaigned at Pease Airport in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

New Hampshire and Maine have been a major focus of both the Republican and Democratic presidential campaigns, as they are seen as key swing states in this year's election.

Trump held another rally in New Hampshire this August, right after the Republican National Convention.

In his weekly Thursday press briefing, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said he will make an effort to greet the president when he arrives in the state, but does not plan to attend the rally or campaign with Trump.

"I've got 10 days of my own campaign," he said. "We'll see how our schedules meet up. I'll make every effort to greet him, at a minimum, as the governor always should."

Sununu said although he was concerned about the spread of coronavirus at previous rallies, he's less worried this time around. He said Pence's rally this week was outdoors, there was plenty of distance between seats and everyone was told that they had to wear a mask.

"From what I saw, they were taking the precautions they needed to take. It can be managed," Sununu said. "I think we've shown we can do it right, and if people follow the right protocols it can be done safely."

This article tagged under:

New HampshireDonald TrumpMANCHESTERpresidential election
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us