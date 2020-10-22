President Trump to Campaign in NH on Sunday

President Donald Trump is scheduled to campaign in New Hampshire on Sunday, his campaign has announced.

He'll hold a "Make America Great Again" rally at 1 p.m. at Pro Star Aviation, which is in the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.

The Granite State visit will be the last stop on a four-state, two-day swing for the president on the second-to-last weekend before Election Day. On Saturday, Trump will hold rallies in North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin.

Trump's visit will come just four days after Vice President Mike Pence hosted a rally at Port City Air in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

With two weeks to go before the election, Vice President Mike Pence campaigned at Pease Airport in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

New Hampshire and Maine have been a major focus of both the Republican and Democratic presidential campaigns, as they are seen as key swing states in this year's election.

Trump held another rally in New Hampshire this August, right after the Republican National Convention.

In his weekly Thursday press briefing, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said he will make an effort to greet the president when he arrives in the state, but does not plan to attend the rally or campaign with Trump.

"I've got 10 days of my own campaign," he said. "We'll see how our schedules meet up. I'll make every effort to greet him, at a minimum, as the governor always should."

Sununu said although he was concerned about the spread of coronavirus at previous rallies, he's less worried this time around. He said Pence's rally this week was outdoors, there was plenty of distance between seats and everyone was told that they had to wear a mask.

"From what I saw, they were taking the precautions they needed to take. It can be managed," Sununu said. "I think we've shown we can do it right, and if people follow the right protocols it can be done safely."